Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 16 to Rs 5,914 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for March delivery fell by Rs 16 or 0.27 per cent to Rs 5,914 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 75,500 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

