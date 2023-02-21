Left Menu

BRS to support AIMIM candidate in Hyderabad MLC polls

"Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," Telangana CMO said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:04 IST
(From left) Telangana CM KCR, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday decided to support Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in the upcoming biennial Hyderabad MLC elections. "Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," Telangana CMO said in a statement.

Taking to Twiitter, AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi thanked KCR for his "inclusive leadership." "We thank @TelanganaCMO for supporting our candidate for MLC elections. Inshallah the people of Telangana & the country will bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership, " Owaisi said.

Currently, AIMIM's Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri is the MLC from the constituency and party is likely to field him again. Polling on the seat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 13 and the counting of votes is on March 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

