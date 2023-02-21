Putin: West seeks to make Ukraine conflict global
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Western countries sought to turn the Ukraine conflict into a global confrontation with Russia, and that Russia's existence was at stake. "They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly," Putin told lawmakers.
