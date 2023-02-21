Wheat crop reaches vegetative phase in MP, parts of Punjab and Haryana

Wheat crop has reached the maximum vegetative stage in Madhya Pradesh, parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC).

Whereas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, wheat crop is yet to reach the maximum vegetative phase due to delay in sowing, it said in its latest report.

The life cycle of a wheat plant is divided into three main development phases, namely the vegetative phase, in which leafs and tillers are developed; the reproductive phase, and the grain fill stage.

The wheat crop normally enters the grain fill stage in March and any unusual rise in temperature could cause yield damage. Wheat is the main rabi crop, the harvesting of which will begin from end of next month. The government has projected a record wheat output of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

The government has set up a committee to monitor impact of rise in temperature on the wheat crop in order to avoid the repeat of last year when the output had declined due to heatwave.

MNCFC has been established under the aegis of the agriculture ministry to operationalise the use of space and related technology for better agricultural forecasting and drought assessment.

