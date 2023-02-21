Spain court denies Dani Alves' appeal to be freed on bail
A Spanish court denied Dani Alves' appeal on Tuesday to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazil player continues.
The court ruled that Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation.
Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30.
A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities.
He has denied wrongdoing.
