BRIEF-Hyve Group Confirms Receiving Preliminary And Conditional Approach From Providence Equity LLP

Hyve Group PLC: * HYVE GROUP PLC - STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

* HYVE - CONFIRMS CO RECEIVED PRELIMINARY AND CONDITIONAL APPROACH FROM PROVIDENCE EQUITY REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER FOR HYVE OF 105P PER HYVE SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

