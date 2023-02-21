Congress hampers law and order, says Nadda in Karnataka

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the former appeases a particular religion, hampers law and order situation and he hoped that the people of Karnataka will support BJP. BJP national president was addressing a public rally in Karnataka.

"In Congress rule, there is a divide-and-rule environment. Congress appeases a particular religion and hampers the law and order situation. I hope the people of Karnataka will support BJP and let Basavaraj Bommai continue serving the people of the state," said JP Nadda. JP Nadda hit out at the Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Siddaramaiah saying that the latter has excelled in disturbing law and order and promoting appeasement.

"Siddaramaiah has excelled in disturbing law and order and appeasement. It is evident from the fact that Siddaramaiah's government withdrew over 170 cases of PFI cadres who were accused of disturbing peace and law and order and released hundreds of accused from jail," he said. Lauding the work done by BJP in the state he said that the government has done the work of doing good to the Dalits, increasing their reservation on the land of Karnataka.

"The welfare of Karnataka, the welfare of the people of Karnataka, the welfare of all sections of Karnataka... Our government has done the work of doing good to our Dalits, increasing their reservation on the land of Karnataka. Our aim is to connect the society of Karnataka with development," he said. Nadda asserted that the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, youth, farmer and women had been assured as a result of the pro-people policies of the Modi government.

"I am also glad that B.S.Yediyurappa and Bommai carried forward and supported pro-poor policies through their successive budgets," he said. Highlighting the various welfare schemes implemented in the state, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has implemented the schemes in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a better Karnataka.

"From supporting Swachhta Abhiyan to providing scholarships to children of farmers. Karnataka government under Bommai ji ensured the adequate implementation of welfare schemes in the state on lines with PM Modi's vision for a better Karnataka," said Nadda. "In the automobile industry, India has left Japan behind. In steel production, the country is in 2nd position. India provides medicines to 200 countries. India is making 97 per cent of mobile phones in the world to support Make in India," he added.

Reflecting on the state budget presented by CM Bommai, he said that it presents a clear picture of reforms for inclusive development. "This year's budget has provisions for empowering youth, restoring rights to farmers, providing assistance to women as well as support girl students to pursue technical education," he said.

The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023. (ANI)

