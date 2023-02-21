Russia's Feb oil output at same level as previous months -Novak
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:18 IST
Russia's oil output so far in February has been in line with production in previous months, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
"On the whole, the oil and gas complex is functioning normally now, oil production is at the level of previous months," Novak said, according to the Interfax news agency.
