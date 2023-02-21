Telangana police recover IED planted in beer bottle in reserve forest

Police in Mulugu district of Telangana has found an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) planted inside a beer bottle in a reserve forest area of the district during a combing operation.

The IED, planted by banned Maoists, was recovered from the reserve forest near Pamunuru village Of Venkatapuram mandal, and the bomb disposal (BD) squad defused the explosive, police said on Tuesday. Eturnagaram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sirisetti Sankeerth said on receiving reliable information that the top leaders of the banned Maoist party conspired a plan and planted IEDs in the forest with an intention to kill the police party visiting villages, to ensure safety and security, on February 17 a police team along with CRPF personnel and BD Team went to the western reserve of Pamunuru village to locate the IED. While combing in the forest, an electric wire was found on the road, which led the team to the west direction of Pamunur village where one beer bottle IED was found. Immediately, the team took the help of the bomb disposal team and diffused the IED, the official said in a release. As per the confirmed information, the IED was planted on the instructions of top leaders of the Maoist party and hence a case was registered at Venkatapuram police station against the accused under appropriate sections of the law, the ASP added.

