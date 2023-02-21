Left Menu

German EconMin highlights measures for boosting energy transition

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 19:39 IST
German EconMin highlights measures for boosting energy transition
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
Germany has identified three core measures for boosting energy transition technologies while scaling up green power production and its transmission on transport grids, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, citing talks with stakeholders.

"We must strengthen production capacities for renewable energies in Germany and Europe," he said at a press conference.

Habeck said the moves are focused on financial support for investments and hedging tools as well as tweaking tax provisions to enable the speedy roll-out of wind and solar power at the national level and in a possible cooperation with European projects.

