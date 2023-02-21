Excise Case: Delhi court sends Magunta Raghava Reddy, Rajesh Joshi to judicial custody

The Rouse Avenue Court has sent Magunta Raghava Reddy and Rajesh Joshi to judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Magunta Raghava Reddy, the son of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on February 10 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Meanwhile, the Court also sent Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, to judicial custody in the same case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. The lawyer confirms that the ED officials produced both accused in the court on Monday at the end of their remand period.

As ED did not sought further custodial remand, Special Judge MK Nagpal sent both accused to judicial custody. According to the ED, Raghav through his proxy person Prem Rahul Manduri also held 32.5 per cent stakes in M/s Indo Spirits, which held L1 wholesale license. Raghav being part of the South group was part and beneficiary of the conspiracy in which the South Group paid Rs. 100 Cr approximately to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

ED earlier stated that Raghav Magunta is a key person in the conspiracy of cartelisation and kickbacks hatched along with various persons in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 scam. Raghav Magunta is the owner of liquor manufacturing units in the name of M/s Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd located in Chennai. He further controlled 2 retail zones in the name of M/s Magunta Agro Farms Pvt Ltd directly in contravention of the Excise Policy 2021-22 where a manufacturer was not permitted to hold either retail or wholesale operations. Raghav being part of the South group was part and beneficiary of the conspiracy in which the South Group paid Rs. 100 Cr approx. to the AAP, said ED.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Joshi was one of the beneficiaries of kickback money that originated out of the 'tweaked' policy which favoured 'liquor lobbies'. He allegedly laundered and distributed money and also spent huge amounts of money received on behalf of AAP for the campaign during the elections in Goa elections.

The ED and the CBI had, last year registered cases alleging that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. As alleged, the Excise Department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules. Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19, which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer, which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said. (ANI)

