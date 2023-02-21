Left Menu

To end VVIP culture, Railway Minister orders removal of bell used to call attendants in offices

By Nishant Ketu In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for eliminating the VVIP culture at various levels, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has asked his staff to remove the bell used to call attendants in offices.

According to sources, the Railways Minister clearly directed that the bell should not be used to call office attendants, but rather they should be called personally. To ensure that the instruction is fully implemented, Vaisnaw removed the bell in his own office first. The Minister's office said that the attempt has been intended to ensure that each employee here is given equal respect and to change the mindset of VVIP culture. Along with this, the minister also wants 100 per cent of every employee to run Railways at full speed, which is only possible with zero per cent VVIP culture, sources said.

Earlier also, Vaishnaw had taken such initiatives to change the work culture in his office and establish direct communication between the officers and staff members for instilling loyalty and trust towards each other's work. However, the 'No Bells' initiative, started by the Minister's office creates a new era, in which the 'Call Bells' will not be heard in the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

