Left Menu

Nadda to visit Nagaland on Feb 22-23 to campaign for assembly elections

Ahead of Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Nagaland on February 22-23 to campaign, said sources on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 22:48 IST
Nadda to visit Nagaland on Feb 22-23 to campaign for assembly elections
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Nagaland on February 22-23 to campaign, said sources on Tuesday. Notably, with the Nagaland assembly election scheduled on Monday, alliance partners Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have come forward with a joint declaration to appeal to the voters of Nagaland to cast their votes in favour of candidates contesting on the NDPP and BJP tickets.

Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP leader, Neiphiu Rio said that the NDPP and BJP as an alliance partner with the seat sharing of 40:20 will emerge victorious in the ensuing election. Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls will take place on February 27 along with Meghalaya. The counting of votes will be held on March 2 along with Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India
3
NxtWave raises USD 33 mn in funding round led by Greater Pacific Capital

NxtWave raises USD 33 mn in funding round led by Greater Pacific Capital

 India
4
Merck Foundation's Our Africa TV Program - Second Episode Raises Awareness on Ending Child Marriage and Supporting Girl Education in Africa

Merck Foundation's Our Africa TV Program - Second Episode Raises Awareness o...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023