Manish Sisodia calls on Delhi University Vice Chancellor to expedite formation of governing bodies of Govt Colleges

The Delhi Government has raised concerns over the delay in the formation of fully-functional governing bodies for 28 Delhi Govt Colleges. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Prof Yogesh Singh, requesting their formation as soon as possible. In the letter, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed worries that interviews for hiring professors were taking place without full-fledged governing bodies, subverting the policy of absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers, which could lead to a crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges. Manish Sisodia has stressed that the experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions.

Sisodia stated, "Given the gravity of the issue, the formation of governing bodies needs to start as soon as possible. I request DU to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 Delhi Government-funded colleges." The nominations for the governing bodies of 28 Delhi Govt-funded colleges were sent to the University on January 28, 2023, but was not presented or discussed in the recent Executive Council meeting held on February 3, 2023.

Noting the delays, the Deputy CM had written to the DU VC on 16th February 2023 as well, urging him to cancel interviews for permanent posts till governing bodies are formed. The Deputy CM had highlighted his concerns, stating that financial decisions taken for these colleges creates a financial implication on GNCTD as well. He had urged the university to not take any financial decision without the approval of a full-fledged governing body that has adequate representation from GNCTD.

In the letter written today, Manish Sisodia has stressed that full-fledged governing bodies in these 28 Delhi Govt Colleges is the need of the hour because around seventy percent of ad-hoc and temporary teachers have been reported to be displaced in the ongoing interviews across the colleges. The experience of thousands of ad hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, according to Sisodia. He added that in these 28 GBs, there is a statutory provision for the participation of nominees of the Delhi Government and hence, they cannot be allowed to abdicate their duty to protect ad hoc and temporary teachers, working in these colleges for years.

The delay in forming the governing bodies has resulted in Swami Shraddhanand College going ahead with interviews without full-fledged governing bodies, subverting the policy of Absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers as stated in the Deputy CM's letter. He also stressed that any further delays may lead to a serious crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges. The 28 colleges funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi are being operated by a truncated body that lacks any form of GNCTD representation. This essentially means that all decisions, particularly those that may have financial implications for the Government, cannot be made by the college without the participation of a full-fledged governing body. In the absence of the latter, the college's capacity to make key decisions regarding promotions, appointments, and other issues relevant to the efficient operations will be severely hampered.

Manish Sisodia has also requested that no interviews take place in these 28 colleges without the formation of full Governing Bodies as the intent of the Government of NCT of Delhi is to create mechanisms whereby the first priority is given to the absorption of existing adhoc teachers. (ANI)

