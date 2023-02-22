Kanjhawala incident, Shraddha murder case show 'glaring lacuna' in policing: Delhi LG VK Saxena

Referring to the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident and Shraddha murder case that occurred in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday pointed out severe lapses in the police system. He said that the city's police administration, especially at district, is tainted, more than any other arm of civil administration.

LG Saxena while addressing the DCP Conference at the Police Headquarters said, "The recent incident of a girl being murdered and chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi came to light months after commissioning of the crime. That of a girl being hit and then dragged by a car, on New Year's eve, when police patrolling and checkpoints are supposed to be strengthened multifold." Shraddha Walker was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner Aftab. She was living with her in their rented accommodation in the Mehrauli area. He allegedly chopped the body into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the national capital.

While in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident, a 20-year-old girl named Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after allegedly being hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Khanjawala area. Speaking further, LG VK Saxena added, "Death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, while preventing an incident of chain snatching and open firing at a traffic intersection during evening rush hours resulting in the death of two innocent persons, among others, somehow exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level and the DCPs need to look into it with the aim of rectifying the same with immediate effect."

LG Saxena said that the Delhi Police has the responsibility to watch out and guard about 2.5 crores citizens of the national capital. "Police Forces across the country, more so in the National Capital, owing to the special needs here, are far more hard-working than any other unit of governance. However, I would be failing in my duties if I simultaneously do not red flag that our Police Administration, especially at the District level, is tainted, more than any other arm of civil administration," he said.

LG Saxena added saying, "The taint of corruption, colours the personnel of Police Administration like none other. I would also like to emphasize that this malice can, and should be handled by leaders at all levels, more so in the Districts, by you all present here, in this hall." "My guiding dictum has been ZERO tolerance to Corruption and I would exhort all present here to adhere to it, lest it takes away from all the exemplary good and hard work that you and your force put into the making and maintenance of Delhi," he said.

VK Saxena pointed out that visible policing must be the guiding mantra and the most effective bulwark against crime. "You are to be visible and present on the roads and the streets on a 24x7x365 basis. While this helps prevent crime by deterring criminals on one hand, it also helps generate confidence amongst people and ensures their proactive participation in law enforcement," he added.

He also said that the explosive growth in technology should be seen as an opportunity rather than as a threat. "Indeed, data and technology are changing the very nature of police work. The quantity and variety of data, as well as how it is used in almost all everyday situations, have seen explosive growth. This change should not be seen as a threat. With tech-savvy staff, police forces can take advantage of the digital traces left behind by criminals," he said.

Pointing towards Gender sensitive policing, LG Saxena said, "This involves enhanced surveillance, strengthening of civic amenities through the use of infrastructure, technology and behavioural changes in the society at large. Apart from these, specific measures like panic buttons on public transport and 'she toilets' (dedicated restrooms for women) and a 'women's desk' in all police stations, are the way forward." The Delhi LG also said that the complainant approaching the station must be handled with sensitivity.

"A plethora of applications I see where even for cognizable offences, FIR is delayed or not registered in many cases. This practice must end and DCPs have a major role to play in bringing about this change," he added. "The NCRB data shows that Delhi stands at third place in terms of cases of violent crime per lakh population. It is second across the country in terms of crime against women, despite the fact that we have police strength of about 81,000 available in Delhi," he said.

He further advised diligence and caution to the DCPs, while interacting with the media during grave incidents. "The sensitivities of the victim, their families and the collective conscience of the society at large should always be kept at the forefront, whenever interacting with the media. At the same time, my advice would also be for the DCPs to proactively engage with media about the positive works being undertaken by them," LG Saxena said.

The Delhi LG also pointed out the loopholes in the investigation process. "Loopholes that lead to undue acquittals, charge sheets that are insufficient and lack merit and investigations that stretch for years together are a cause of great concern. They not only weaken public confidence in the police but also challenge the dictum of 'rule of law'," he said.

He further said that other than visible policing, 'humane policing' is also very important. "The role of the police has shifted from being just a coercive enforcer to that of an enabler. Sensitivity towards the deprived and weaker sections, vulnerable segments and rehabilitation of criminals involuntarily caught in cycles of crime has almost become a task equally important as maintaining law and order. To this end, Humane Policing is the talisman that all DCPs should ensure in their areas," he said.

LG VK Saxena also mentioned that Delhi Police has an important role to play in wake of the forthcoming G20 summit and related events. (ANI)

