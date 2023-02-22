We want to make Manipur football capital of India: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, presented the state budget with a focus on key areas like infrastructure, education, health and sports amongst other things. The Budget proposes to spend Rs 35,022 crore for the financial year.

On the sports development front, the Manipur government has allocated Rs 7.2 crore this year for the promotion of the Indigenous Sports Complex in the Senapati district. The state government, however, aims to build at least two world-class academies to promote sports like football and boxing.

CM Biren Singh, who has himself been a football player said that he sees a lot of potential for the talent in the state. Talking to ANI, Biren Singh said, "India has to qualify for the Football World Cup, so we need continued efforts at least for the next few years. One of the key areas our state government is planning to have a football academy, to begin with."

To achieve that dream is a long way to go, Singh says, "It is an effort which involves a lot including scouting for talent, giving them world-class coaching facilities and training. But we are ready to put in whatever effort it takes. As a sportsman, I would love to see my state (Manipur) become the football capital of the country." Over the years this northeastern state has produced over 50 international football players- men and women. Manipur has the most number of players in the Indian Super League, Indian Women's League and I-League.

The state capital Imphal will host The All India Football Federation (AIFF), Team India's next tri-nation friendly tournament against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic in March. CM Biren Singh played football for the Border Security Force (BSF) team, which won the Durand Cup, defeating Mohun Bagan in 1981. However, he quit a year later from the team. He has also been a veteran of many domestic tournaments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)