Haryana: New batch of 62 Agniveers leave for training in Odisha's Gopalpur

As many as 62 recruits in the fresh batch of Agniveers left for their training centre from the Army Recruitment Office, Rohtak earlier on Tuesday. The youths before leaving said, whether it is 4 years or 15 years, they are high spirited to serve the country and will work hard to take the permanent commission in the Army.

The officials at the Rohtak-based recruitment office, also guided the shortlisted Agniveers with all the essential formalities before they depart for their training centre. Naveen, one among the 62 Agniveers joining the Indian Army, while speaking with ANI said, "When this scheme came, there was some disappointment. But the spirit to serve the country remained highly intact and I continued to prepare myself for it."

Another one Mohit said, "Having the Indian Army's batch on the shoulders is a completely different feeling altogether." He further added that he is determined to take permanent commission by following the directives given by the recruitment officials. The shortlisted batch of recruits will undergo 6 months of training at the Army centre in Odisha's Gopalpur. They will be sent for their respective specialized training later.

Training for the first batch of 112 Agniveers began in January this year at the Guards Regimental Centre for the Brigade of the Guards in Kamptee, Nagpur. (ANI)

