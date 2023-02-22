Left Menu

Ranchi: ED raid at govt enginner Virendra Ram's residence continues for 2nd straight day

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of the chief engineer of Rural Development Department, Virendra Ram, for the second consecutive day.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of the chief engineer of Rural Development Department, Virendra Ram, for the second consecutive day. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On Tuesday, ED launched raids at 24 locations across several states. The raids were being conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana.

Further details are awaited. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

