Renovation of Madurai Railway Station to complete in 3 yrs: MP Venkatesan

CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday said that Rs 347 crore will be spent for renovating the Southern Railway Zone's Madurai Railway Station.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 11:49 IST
Madurai MP Su Venkatesan (Photo Courtesy: loksabha.nic.in). Image Credit: ANI
CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday said that Rs 347 crore will be spent for renovating the Southern Railway Zone's Madurai Railway Station. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Madurai MP Venkatesan said, "It is very happy to announce that Madurai Railway Station is being renovated and will complete in three years at a cost of Rs 347 crore with a view to suit the population in 2061."

He said that before the lockdown or pre-pandemic time, the Madurai station was used by 49 thousand passengers per day but today it is used by 42 thousand passengers. In 2061, it is estimated that 1 lakh 60 thousand passengers will use the Madurai station per day and based on that survey, work is underway to expand the railway station. "Similarly, the accommodation space for passengers is being tripled with the passengers' seating capacity to be increased to 1600 from 460," he added.

The Minister also said that appropriate changes will be made for the benefit of the passengers and Madurai people will definitely declare it as the best railway station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

