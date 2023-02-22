Russia says concerned by UN disrupting IAEA staff rotation at Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the United Nations' behaviour regarding the rotation of staff at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said the United Nations nuclear body was "disrupting" the scheduled changeover of IAEA staff stationed at the plant, which is under the control of Russian forces, without good reason.

