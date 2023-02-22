European shares open lower as miners fall, rate hike worries remain
In a bright spot, Stellantis rose 1.9% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.
European shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a decline in mining stocks as metal prices fell, and as strong economic data sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0809 GMT. Investors are also awaiting the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, due later in the day. The European basic resources index shed 1.4%, as miners tracked a fall in copper prices, also weighed down by worries about the demand outlook from China.
Data, on Tuesday, showed French and German economic activity moved back into growth territory, while a rebound in U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer. In a bright spot, Stellantis rose 1.9% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.
