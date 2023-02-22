Left Menu

Cabinet approves ratification of protocols on amendments in International Civil Aviation convention

The ratification would affirm India's commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The ratification would provide better chances and opportunities for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation, said the Cabinet statement.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to enhance the country's role in global civil aviation matters, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the ratification of three protocols relating to amendments in the Convention on International Civil Aviation The ratification was approved on Article 3 bis and Article 50 (a) and Article 56 relating to amendments in the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944.

The articles of the Chicago Convention establish the privileges and obligations of all contracting states and promote international ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adoption that regulate international air transport. During the past 78 years, the Chicago Convention has undergone a few amendments and India has been ratifying such amendments from time to time.

According to the Union Cabinet, the ratification has been approved in the following three protocols relating to amendments in the Convention on International Civil Aviation "Chicago Convention", 1944: Protocol to insert Article 3 bis in the Chicago Convention, 1944 to refrain member States from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight (Protocol signed in May, 1984); Protocol to amend Article 50 (a) of the Chicago Convention, 1944 for raising the strength of the ICAO Council from 36 to 40 (Protocol signed in October, 2016); and Protocol to amend Article 56 of the Chicago Convention, 1944 for raising the strength of the Air Navigation Commission from 18 to 21 (Protocol signed in October, 2016). The ratification would affirm India's commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The ratification would provide better chances and opportunities for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation, said the Cabinet statement. 

