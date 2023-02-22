Left Menu

4 arrested for possessing illegal weapons in Rajasthan's Bikaner

The police have arrested four men in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for the illegal possession of weapons.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 15:18 IST
4 arrested for possessing illegal weapons in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested four men in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for the illegal possession of weapons. The Police recovered four pistols from the possession of the arrested men and are trying to trace the sellers of the weapon.

According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Ramdhan alias Vikram, a resident of Nathusar Gate, Sikandar Bhutto, a resident of Bhutto Ka Bass, Moolchand Saran, a resident of Banglanagar and Ramchandra Dudi, a resident of Mankasar police station, Bajju. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hari Shankar said, "Action is being taken against the criminals in the district. The four accused, who we were looking for a long time, were arrested with the help of the district police and DST."

"The Police have recovered four pistols from the possession of the four accused. The police will reach the hideouts of the people who supply arms to the accused," the ASP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

