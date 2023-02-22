Left Menu

Volvo Car hikes price of mild hybrid trims by up to 2 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:15 IST
Volvo Car hikes price of mild hybrid trims by up to 2 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Volvo Car India on Wednesday said it has hiked prices of its Mild-Hybrid models by up to 2 per cent in order to offset the impact of duty hike in the Budget.

The prices of the mild hybrid variants of XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 have been increased by 1-2 per cent, the automaker said in a statement.

Subsequent to the price increase, the ex-showroom price of the XC40 B4 Mild Hybrid will be Rs 46.4 lakh; XC60 B5 Mild Hybrid at Rs 67.5 lakh; the S90 B5 Mild Hybrid at Rs 67.9 lakh; the XC90 B6 Mild Hybrid at Rs 98.5 lakh.

''The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted towards marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

Volvo's newly launched pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge, all other petrol mild- hybrids namely, XC90 SUV, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90, are being locally assembled at the Bengaluru plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023