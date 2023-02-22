Left Menu

US Commerce Secretary to lead business delegation to India in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:57 IST
US Commerce Secretary to lead business delegation to India in March
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be leading a big business delegation to India in the second week of March to discuss ways to further boost trade and investment ties between the countries, an official said.

Raimondo is scheduled to co-chair the US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue meetings with her Indian counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here, the official added.

''The meetings are expected on March 8,'' the official said.

The US is the top trading partner of India. The bilateral trade between the two nations has increased to USD 65.39 billion during April-January this fiscal against USD 62.27 billion a year ago.

Imports too rose to USD 42.9 billion during the ten months of this fiscal as compared to USD 34.34 billion during April-January 2021-22.

Trade experts believe that the trend of increasing bilateral trade with the US will continue in the coming years too, as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in further strengthening the economic ties.

India has received about USD 5 billion in Foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US during April-December 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023