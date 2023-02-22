Left Menu

NHAI to explore use of phosphor-gypsum in construction of national highway

NHAI on Wednesday said it is exploring the use of phosphor-gypsum waste material, a by-product of fertilizer production, in the construction of national highway.NHAI, along with the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is going to take up field trials on projects for use of phosphor-gypsum in the construction of national highway to achieve a circular economy in the use of gypsum.An Indian fertilizer company has constructed a road using phosphor-gypsum, which was evaluated by the Central Road Research Institute CRRI.

22-02-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NHAI on Wednesday said it is exploring the use of phosphor-gypsum waste material, a by-product of fertilizer production, in the construction of national highway.

NHAI, along with the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is going to take up field trials on projects for use of phosphor-gypsum in the construction of national highway to achieve a circular economy in the use of gypsum.

An Indian fertilizer company has constructed a road using phosphor-gypsum, which was evaluated by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). Based on their report, the Indian Road Congress (IRC) has accredited neutralised phosphor-gypsum waste material for road construction for three years, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

The fertilizer company and CRRI have been asked to take up field trials on an NHAI project to evaluate performance of phosphor-gypsum on a national highway and to generate confidence among various stakeholders on use of the waste material in highway construction.

NHAI is also encouraging use of waste plastic in road construction, which has already been tested successfully. Similarly, NHAI has used fly ash -- fine residue of coal combustion in the thermal power plants -- for the construction of highways and flyover embankments.

NHAI has been encouraging the innovative use of new materials and is focused on reducing the carbon footprint, enhancing durability and making construction more economical.

