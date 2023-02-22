Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Woman gives birth at home, taken to hospital on makeshift palanquin in hilly area

A pregnant woman from Pedagaruvu who gave birth to a child at home, was taken to a hospital on a makeshift palanquin. Due to the hilly terrain, the ambulance could not reach her place.

22-02-2023
A pregnant woman from Pedagaruvu who gave birth to a child at home, was taken to a hospital on a makeshift palanquin. Due to the hilly terrain, the ambulance could not reach her place. The woman has been identified as Killo Kamala, 20 belonging to a tribal family in Anakapalli. The child was however declared dead while the woman is being treated at the hospital.

Anakapalli DMHO Hemanth kumar told to ANI, "Kamala was admitted in Buchempeta PHC. She was five months pregnant. Due to the hilltop area ambulance can't reach their village. She was shifted by doli a few kilometres from the top area. Meanwhile, the locals demanded to provide road and health facilities in their villages. (ANI)

