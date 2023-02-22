Uttar Pradesh soon to have over 20 operationalised airports including 5 international

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that the state will soon have over 20 operationalised airports including five international airports. State finance minister Suresh Khanna, in his speech, said, "During the tenure of the Yogi government, unprecedented work has been done in the field of civil aviation. Presently nine airports are functional in the state and air service is available for 80 destinations."

He further said that three international airports are functional in the state and international airports are under construction at Jewar and Ayodhya. "International airports are under construction in Jewar and Ayodhya and soon five international airports will become functional in the state. State Government has decided to increase the number of runways in Jewar Airport from two to five," Khanna said.

During the tenure of the Yogi government, the construction work of four airports has been completed so far and the construction work of six airports (Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra) is nearing completion, the minister added. "In the coming years, five international and 16 domestic airports in the state, in this way a total of 21 airports will become functional. We believe that air travel should be made accessible to the people of the state," he added.

The Yogi government's annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 also gives special attention to enhanced rail and ropeway connectivity in the state. Priority is also given to India's first ropeway project for public transportation in Varanasi in the Yogi government's budget 2023-24, which includes a provision of more than 2500 crores for the development of metro rail service in the four metropolitan cities of UP.

In the Yogi government's budget 2023-24, emphasis has also been laid on the development of infrastructure facilities in all the development authorities of the state, including Lucknow and urban areas. Under this, a provision of Rs 150 crore is proposed to develop ropeway service in Varanasi and other cities. In the financial year 2023-24, a budget provision of Rs 585 crore has been made for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

In addition, Rs 465 crore will be invested in the Agra Metro Rail Project. On the other hand, an arrangement of Rs 100 crore has been made for the metro rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and other cities. The Yogi government has proposed Rs 1306 crore for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System project in the financial year 2023-24. Similarly, the Chief Minister's Urban Expansion and New City Promotion Scheme has been allocated Rs 3000 crore in this budget. In addition, a provision of Rs 650.10 crore has been made in the budget for land acquisition for the project related to the renovation and interception, diversion, and treatment of Goddhoiya Nala and Ramgarh Tal located in Gorakhpur city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)