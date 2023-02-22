Left Menu

AIMIM announces candidate for Hyderabad MLC elections

Polling on the seat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 13 and the counting of votes is on March 16.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 18:52 IST
AIMIM candidate Mirza Rahmat Baig (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced Mirza Rahmat Baig as its candidate for the upcoming Hyderabad Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday announced Baig's candidature and expressed his gratitude to outgoing MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri.

"Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig will be AIMIM's MLC candidate. I'd also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we'll continue to benefit from his experience and wisdom in future too," the AIMIM chief said. Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to support Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the upcoming biennial Hyderabad MLC elections.

"Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," Telangana CMO said in a statement. Taking to Twiitter, AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi thanked KCR for his "inclusive leadership."

"We thank @TelanganaCMO for supporting our candidate for MLC elections. Inshallah the people of Telangana & the country will bless CM sahab for his inclusive & visionary leadership," Owaisi said. Polling on the seat will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on March 13 and the counting of votes is on March 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

