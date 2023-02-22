UP budget a benchmark for state, says industry

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Wednesday termed the UP Budget as a ''benchmark'' for the state.

In a statement issued here, Vinamra Agarwal, the chairman of CII UP State Council, said, ''The UP State Budget 2023 has truly been a benchmark for the state.'' ''Through its policy incentives, the state for the first time ever has aggressively reached out to global industry titans and made a strong pitch for making investments in the state. At the same time, there has been a concerted effort towards reaching out to domestic industry,'' he said.

He added that the state budget takes into account the agenda of inclusive growth by focusing on the villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women of the state.

Yawar Ali Shah, the vice chairman of Indian Industries Association said, ''The budget provisions announced have the potential to significantly benefit the textile industry and promote sustainable development in the state.'' ''The UP Textile and Garmenting Policy will attract investment in the textile sector and create employment opportunities for youth,'' he said. Additionally, the emphasis on increasing forest and tree cover in the state through various schemes will promote sustainable development and benefit the environment.

The proposed budget provisions for agriculture education and research, including the agritech startup scheme and infrastructure works in agricultural universities, will also play a vital role in increasing the income of farmers and promoting agricultural development in the state. ''Overall, these budgetary provisions have the potential to promote economic growth and sustainable development in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)