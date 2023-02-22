Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as investors focus on Fed minutes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, a day after their worst performance of the year, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for fresh clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.74 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33,169.33. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.49 points, or 0.11%, at 4,001.83, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.90 points, or 0.22%, to 11,517.20 at the opening bell.

