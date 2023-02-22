2,000 cops likely to be deployed for Congress’ plenary session

Left Menu

Nearly 2,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed during the three-day plenary session of the Congress to be held in Chhattisgarhs Raipur district, states Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said on Wednesday.The event will be held at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the Congress-governed state, from February 24 to 26 and is expected to be attended by around 15,000 delegates.Preparation for the conclave is in its final stage and AICC All India Congress Committee and PCC Pradesh Congress Committee delegates have started arriving here.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:07 IST
Nearly 2,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed during the three-day plenary session of the Congress to be held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, state's Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said on Wednesday.

The event will be held at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of the Congress-governed state, from February 24 to 26 and is expected to be attended by around 15,000 delegates.

“Preparation for the conclave is in its final stage and AICC (All India Congress Committee) and PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) delegates have started arriving here. Deployment of security personnel, medical aid, etc. will be done on every road and square around the venue,” Sahu told reporters here.

The government had initially planned to deploy 1,500 police personnel. “Keeping in view the number of people expected to attend the function, the deployment may be increased beyond 2,000,” he said. The VVIPs and VIPs will be provided category-wise security, he said.

On February 26, the last day of the conclave, a mega public rally will be held at Jora village where 2 lakh people are expected to arrive from across the state, he said. During the plenary session, the Congress has said, its top brass will deliberate and give direction on ways to forge opposition unity.

