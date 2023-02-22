Left Menu

11-year-old girl's body recovered after 12 days, one arrested

The body of an 11-year-old girl who went missing on February 9 was found on Tuesday in the Mundka area, informed police officials.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The body of an 11-year-old girl who went missing on February 9 was found on Tuesday in the Mundka area, informed police officials. The Delhi Police have nabbed a 21 yrs old Rohit alias Vinod for murdering the 11 yrs girl child.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was registered by the deceased's mother that her daughter had gone to school on February 9 and did not return that day. "A case under section 363 of the India Penal Code (IPC) was registered on February 10. After the registration of the case investigation was taken up. One suspected mobile number was figured out and raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh through electronic surveillance," as per Delhi Police officials.

The accused was apprehended on February 21 and disclosed that he met the girl on February 9 and befriended her. "He killed the girl at a secluded place in the Ghewra area and abandoned her. He took the police team to the spot where the decomposed body of the girl was found," said police officials.

As per police officials, the Crime team and FSL team were called and the body was sent to the mortuary. "The accused has been produced in court and has been taken on police remand for further investigation. The motive of the killing is being ascertained. A post-mortem report will confirm any sexual assault," said officials.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

