Left Menu

Tiger Global offloads 1.7 pc stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 21:00 IST
Tiger Global offloads 1.7 pc stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Internet Fund III Pte, a fund managed by Tiger Global Management, on Wednesday divested a 1.7 per cent stake in supply chain company Delhivery for Rs 414 crore through an open market transaction.

Internet Fund III Pte sold 1,23,63,060 shares, amounting to 1.70 per cent stake in the company, according to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 335.06 per scrip, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 414.23 crore.

Post the transaction, Internet Fund III Pte's shareholding in the company has reduced to 2.98 per cent from 4.68 per cent.

On Wednesday, shares of Delivery closed 3.61 per cent lower at Rs 336.30 apiece on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023