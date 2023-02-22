Left Menu

Junior doctor attempts suicide in Telangana's Warangal, kin alleges harassment by senior

She is undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad as her condition is said to be critical.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:00 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A junior doctor on Wednesday allegedly tried to commit suicide by taking some injections at Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana's Warangal. She is undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad as her condition is said to be critical.

Her family alleged that she attempted suicide because of harassment by a senior doctor. According to Ranganath, Warangal Commissioners of Police (CP) a doctor named Preeti attempted to commit suicide by taking some injections. She is studying first-year PG in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal.

"Preeti was last seen at emergency OP while she was on duty and later she left her room informing other doctors that she's suffering from a headache and stomach ache. She was later found in an unconscious condition," he said. According to KMC Superintendent, Preeti received cardiac arrest and the doctors team performed CPR which revived her. She has been shifted to NIMS, Hyderabad for better treatment.

"She is suffering from multi-organ failure. We have set up a team to inquire into the matter internally and the police on other hand is investigating the matter. If allegations against the Senior PG doctor turn true serious action will be initiated," added the KMC Superintendent. The father of the victim woman lodged a complaint stating that a senior PG doctor has been harassing her for the last few days and that's the reason she has taken this step. Police are inquiring into the matter from all angles.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

