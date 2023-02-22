BJP, RSS are like bullies, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are like bullies in school classrooms who think they know everything and have no respect for anybody else. While speaking at a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya, Gandhi called on people to fight them through non-violence, and love and respect for each other's traditions, cultures, languages and religions.

The BJP is attacking all our states, whether it is Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir. Every single state is being attacked by the RSS. And one idea is being imposed on all these states," Gandhi said. "And that is something we will resist and not accept." The Congress leader cited the anti-conversation bill passed in the Karnataka assembly and incidents of mob lynching to allege that the BJP creates communal polarization.

"I asked PM about his relationship with Adani. I also showed a picture in which Mr Adani and Mr Modi are sitting in Mr Adani's aircraft and Mr Modi is relaxing as if it is his own home...PM Modi did not answer a single question," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said. Gandhi also targeted Trinamool Congress and said, "You also know the history of TMC, you know the violence that takes place in Bengal...So you are aware of their tradition. They came to Goa and spend a huge amount of money as the idea was to help BJP. And this is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that BJP comes to power."

Polling will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2. (ANI)

