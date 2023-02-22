Indore Municipal Corporation employee's son tops Civil Judge exam

Indore Municipal Corporation employee's son, Yuvraj Dixit has made history by topping the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam 2021. Yuvraj has secured 304.33 marks out of 450 to top the exam and he has cracked the exam in his second attempt. He said that he got inspiration from late Justice Hansraj Khanna after reading his book 'Neither Roses Nor Thorns'.

Yuvraj told ANI, "It was my second attempt for the exam. Before this, I could not crack the exam in my first attempt. In the second attempt, I not only cracked the exam but also I secured the first position." "My father Sudesh Dixit is a municipal corporation employee and my mother Manju Dixit is a teacher. My sister is also preparing for the civil judge exam," he added.

When asked about inspiration, Yuvraj said that he had read a book of late Justice Hansraj Khanna, 'Neither Roses Nor Thorns', which was about a case related to former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi in which Justice Khanna resigned. "I was inspired by his dedication and love for justice, since then I decided that I want to be a part of the judicial system," Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj's father Suresh Dixit said that his son worked hard and chose his own direction. Yuvraj was a student of Science and Maths, after that Yuvraj talked about pursuing LLB. He agreed to his son's wish. "After doing LLB, he chose the right direction by making his efforts worthwhile. I was a temporary employee in the Municipal Corporation, later on I got permanent in 1999 and now I am in-charge of the Zonal Control Room of the Municipal Corporation," he said.

He added that he inspired his son to join the judicial service and asked him to do justice to the people. The examination was organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the final results of the exam were announced on February 18, 2023 after successfully conducting the Prelims, Mains and Interviews. (ANI)

