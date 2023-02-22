Uttarakhand: BJP Mahila Morcha president calls on CM Dhami; expressed gratitude 30 pc on reservation bill

Uttarakhand President of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, Asha Nautiyal and other office bearers met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat on Wednesday and expressed gratitude for passing the anti-copying law, an official statement said. BJP Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand also thanked the state government for implementing a 30% horizontal women reservation ordinance in government jobs by the state government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the implementation of the 30 per cent Reservation Bill for women's employment is a victory for every woman in the state earlier in the year. Members of BJP Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand said that it is a commendable effort by the state government to implement the country's most stringent anti-copying law in Uttarakhand for recruitment examinations. In the anti-copying law that has been implemented in the state, a provision has been made for strict punishment for those who intend to do unfair work in the recruitment examinations.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, popularly known as an anti-copying Ordinance. Earlier CM himself announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students' protest against the paper leak cases in the State. Following the Governor's assent, the Ordinance has now become a law.

Due to this recruitment examinations will be done with complete transparency and fairness. Similarly, 30% horizontal reservation in government jobs through ordinance and anti-copying law will ensure employment opportunities for daughters of Uttarakhand in government jobs, an official statement said. Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand also congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the launch of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme by the Government of Uttarakhand to free the women of the state from kitchen fumes.

Morcha President said that by getting the benefit of this scheme of the state government, women will not have to face financial crises for refilling gas cylinders. Eligible beneficiaries will be able to become self-reliant by getting the benefits of the scheme, it added. (ANI)

