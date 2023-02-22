Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in fire including baby

A short-circuit fire engulfed the entire family at midnight while the whole family was sleeping on Wednesday. The child died suddenly during the incident but the couple died after referring to the hospital.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-02-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A short-circuit fire engulfed a house at midnight while the family was sleeping on Wednesday. The child died in the fire and the couple died in hospital. A house caught fire due to a short circuit while the residents were sleeping at night in Hardoi. In the incident, a 27-day-old innocent child was burnt to death on the spot while his parents were seriously burnt. Both were referred to Lucknow Trauma Center, who died during treatment.

After the death of the innocent, the death of the couple during treatment has created a furore among the family members. The couple has been identified as Vimlesh (aged 25) and his wife Pushpa (aged 22). The fire incident took place in Katarpur village of Kotwali Bilgram area of Hardoi district. The family members extinguished the fire with water and took out all three, but by then the innocent died due to the fire, while Vimlesh and Pushpa were seriously burnt. The couple was referred to a trauma centre but Vimlesh and Pushpa also died during treatment at the trauma centre. After the death of the innocent and the couple in the same family, there is chaos among the family members as well as the villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

