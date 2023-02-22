UP: STF arrests four for selling fake sex enhancing drugs

In a major success, the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four people including the leader of an organised gang for selling fake sex-enhancing drugs to people by using fake certificates. The accused had accumulated a lot of money through these illegal means. The four were arrested from the Purani Para Police Chowki area under the Para Police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. Several documents and fake certificates and a mobile phone were also recovered from them.

The four accused have been identified as Dharam Singh, Dhyan Singh, Vir Singh and Lal Singh alias Gulab Singh. While Dharam Singh, Dhyan Singh and Vir Singh are the residents of Moradabad district, Lal Singh is a resident of Sambhal. According to Police, the information about the gang was being collected for the last few months and action was taken by the cyber department of the STF under the direction of Vishal Vikram Singh, the SSP, STF.

Acting on tip off, police arrested the four from the front of the old Para Chowki at around 6 pm on Tuesday while they were waiting for a car. During interrogation, it was revealed that they are a well-organised gang and they had forged certificates of Amar Jeevan Ayurvedic Company, Saharanpur from a cyber cafe for cheating people. Using this certificate, the gang used to call up people and trap them into buying their medicines by terming them as ayurvedic.

Large amount of money was collected by the gang from the people through the sale of these fake medicines. The miscreants also used to give the customers fake receipts. A case has been registered under sections 419, 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC against the accused in Para Police Station and legal action is being taken against the accused. (ANI)

