CBI files disproportionate asset case against former Allahabad HC judge SN Shukla

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate asset case against former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla and his wife Suchita Tiwari. According to the CBI, Shukla and his wife allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 2.45 crore disproportionate to his known source of income during his tenure as the judge of the HC between 2014-19.

"During the investigation of the case, sources had informed that SN Shukla being a public servant in the capacity of Justice of the High Court of Allahabad at Lucknow has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Suchita Tiwari with whom SN Shukla is residing (now second wife of SN Shukla, as stated by Suchira Tiwari in the court application filed in the CBl Court at New Delhi regarding the release of articles) and Saideen Tiwari (brother of Kesh Kumari, first wife of SN Shukla) and others," the CBI said. The CBI said that Shukla has acquired assets in the name of Suchita Tiwari and Saideen Tiwari during the period April 1, 2014 to December 6, 2019.

Earlier, the CBI has lodged an FIR against Justice SN Shukla under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). (ANI)

