Backward class community given high priority in MLC election: AP Tourism Minister

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 23:31 IST
Backward class community given high priority in MLC election: AP Tourism Minister
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja on Wednesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders were misusing the police. She also claimed that her party honoured 14 backward castes by giving them MLC tickets. Chandrababu is the only person who knows how to use the police system, she alleged.

"People are not in a position to trust Chandrababu and Telugu Desam Party. TDP will not get even a single seat in the next elections. TDP leaders are making provocative comments in Gannavaram. After the 2024 elections, Chandrababu will be kicked out of Hyderabad," she said. She also said that although TDP leaders are cursing the CM . CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is always working for the welfare of the people.

"If TDP workers raise their mouths, we will answer them with our hands. The state stands first in ease of doing, GSTP," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

