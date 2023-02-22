Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover IED, avert major incident in Dantewada

The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday said that they averted a major untoward incident and safely recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in insurgency-hit Dantewada district.

The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday said that they averted a major untoward incident and safely recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in insurgency-hit Dantewada district. "A joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 195th battalion undertaking area domination exercise recovered an IED weighing around 4 kilograms," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R K Barman said.

Talking further, the officer said that while undertaking the area domination exercise, security personnel spotted a wire and eventually the placement of the IED was ascertained between Bodli and Nayapara. Acting tactfully, the team recovered the IED with the help of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) experts and ensured its disposal by blasting it at the spot. "After the recovery of IED, the team also sensitized the area by conducting a demining exercise," he added.

No person was injured in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

