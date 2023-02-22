GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, U.S. Treasury yields, fall ahead of Fed minutes

Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that are expected to shed light on the trajectory of interest rates. The Fed minutes from the Jan.31 to Feb.1 meeting are set to be published at 2 pm ET (1900 GMT), and will give traders some detail into the debate over how much further interest rates may need to be hiked to curb inflation.

The meeting preceded recent strong economic data that demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. economy and heightened worries of a longer rate-tightening cycle. "The minutes are a little bit outdated because of the data that came out after the Fed discussion but people will be parsing through it to see if there's any disagreement on the path forward for rates," said Moustapha Mounah, portfolio manager at James Investments in Dayton, Ohio.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.20%. European stocks shed 0.33%. Wall Street stocks were choppy ahead of the Fed's minutes, with the three main indexes mostly flat as gains in consumer discretionary and industrials shares were offset by weak demand for technology equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.22% to 33,201.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.23% to 4,006.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37% to 11,534.50. U.S. Treasury yields retreated after surging to three-month highs. Benchmark 10-year yields were lower at 3.9059%.

"The bond market has already priced in more rate hikes but the stock market hasn't repriced to reflect all of the movement in the rates," Mounah added. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a non-voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, on Wednesday reiterated his view that a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% would be adequate to bring inflation towards the central bank's 2% goal. The U.S. Treasury yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, remained deeply inverted at minus 77.40 basis points. "If the most hawkish guy, who is a non-voting member is at a 75 basis point hike, then maybe the consensus is 50 basis points and that is a little lower than the market," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York. The U.S. dollar gained due to the unexpected strength of the American economy revealed in recent economic data, notwithstanding interest rate hikes by the Fed. The dollar index rose 0.125%, while the euro was down 0.15% to $1.063. Oil prices fell 2% on growing concerns over oil demand as the Fed aims to keep hiking rates to reduce surging consumer prices. Brent crude futures for April delivery were down 2.14% to $81.27 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 2.36% to $74.56 a barrel. Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar gained. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,832.40 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.01% to $1,832.80 an ounce.

