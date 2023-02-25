Peru president announces expulsion of Mexican ambassador in Lima
Updated: 25-02-2023
Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the expulsion of Mexico's ambassador to the country.
Boluarte said remarks made by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against her administration go against the international right to non interference.
