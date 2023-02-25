Peru president announces return of ambassador from Mexico
Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the return of the country's ambassador in Mexico.
Boluarte argued that remarks made earlier Friday by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about her administration go against the international right to non interference.
