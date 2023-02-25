Gujarat: 5 of family killed in road accident in Vadodara

Five members of a family including two children were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday night, said the police.

While talking to ANI, Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Traffic, Vadodara said, "Five members of a family including two children died in a car accident after their car hit another vehicle in Vadodara district on the night of February 24."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

