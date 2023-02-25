Left Menu

Odisha: 7 killed in collision between two trucks in Jajpur

Seven people were killed after two trucks collided in Odisha's Jajpur on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 10:44 IST
Odisha: 7 killed in collision between two trucks in Jajpur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Seven people were killed after two trucks collided in Odisha's Jajpur on Saturday. Police said, a Kolkata-bound truck carrying seven persons had collided with a stationary truck.

The incident occured on NH-16 near Neulpur under Dharmasala Police limits of Jajpur. "Six died on the spot and another one who was shifted to S.C.B medical college Cuttack succumbed to injury. The total number of death rose to seven who hail from West Bengal," Sanjoy Pattanaik, SDPO said.

After getting the information about the incident Dharmasala Police and the fire brigade reached the spot for the rescue operation. "We are trying to identify the bodies. Postmortem will be conducted at Barachana C.HC, of Jajpur," the SDPO said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

