Saint-Gobain India Partners with HVS ANAROCK to Host the Most Exclusive Hospitality Summit in Goa

This marquee annual event will be an opportunity for Saint-Gobain India to talk about the true potential of India as a hospitality destination and give an opportunity to showcase its exclusive range of sustainable solutions offered for the sector Goa, India – Business Wire India The Indian hospitality sector has witnessed a strong rebound and renewed growth post pandemic. With the recent G20 meetings and strong government focus, it is expected that India should see a substantial increase in demand for hotels. The significant rise in demand for domestic tourism is further impetus to the hospitality sector in 2023. Amidst this heightened optimism, Saint-Gobain India, a worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, is partnering with HVS ANAROCK, a leading consultancy in Hotels & Hospitality sector, in bringing the Indian hospitality sector in a spotlight in the form of H.O.P.E (Hospitality Overview Presentation & Exchange), a premium hospitality summit in Goa.

To be held at the grand Taj Resort and Convention Centre in the hospitality capital of India, Goa, on 2nd and 3rd March 2023, the summit will bring together some of the leading Indian and international hospitality leaders, investors & hotel owners. This is an occasion to engage with changemakers, share leading thoughts on the hospitality ecosystem of India and deliberate on the potential of India as a key hospitality destination. During this event, Saint-Gobain will work closely with key decision makers in the hotels & hospitality sector, particularly those involved in the design of hotels and the selection of building materials to bring light on the trends and opportunities in India's hospitality segment.

Speaking on this B. Santhanam – CEO, Asia- Pacific and India Region, Saint-Gobain said, "We are pleased to be a part of HVS Anarock's illustrious coming together of thought leaders and experts in the hospitality space. I see that our shared vision for redefining the country's landscape with light and sustainable construction will be a game-changer in the years to come. For more than 357 years now, Saint-Gobain has been developing products and solutions that are a part of everyday life, designed to enhance wellbeing, health and safety, while reducing environmental impact, lowering lifecycle costs and increasing value creation. With a strong presence in Facades, Ceilings, Partitions, Floorings and Interior solutions that combine thermal, acoustic, visual comfort, wellbeing and aesthetics, Saint-Gobain India holds a leading position, thanks to its unmatched range of solutions in Glass, Gypsum and Construction Chemicals. In fact, 60% of our portfolio contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions with low carbon, energy-efficient materials that meet the need for wellbeing in living and working spaces.

8 out of 10 green buildings in India have a Saint-Gobain connection and we are constantly, continuously, and consistently working towards compliance with globally recognized standards. With the aim to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 and guided by our purpose of 'Making the World a Better Home', we at Saint-Gobain, together with HVS Anarock, look forward to charting a new course for a sustainable today and a greener tomorrow." The company will showcase its exclusive range of innovative and sustainable solutions at the experience center for the two days and confer awards in the category of 'Light and Sustainable Construction'.

About Saint-Gobain Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022 167,000 employees, located in 76 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

