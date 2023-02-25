Left Menu

West Bengal: Forest department's 'Airawat' to protect Madhyamik candidates from wild tuskers

A special vehicle named 'Airawat' has been deployed for the safety of the Madhyamik examinees at Jalpaiguri's Mantadari forest area under Baikinthupur forest division a day after the death of a student at Maharajghat.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:08 IST
West Bengal: Forest department's 'Airawat' to protect Madhyamik candidates from wild tuskers
The Airawat Vehicle of Forest Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special vehicle named 'Airawat' has been deployed for the safety of the Madhyamik examinees at Jalpaiguri's Mantadari forest area under Baikinthupur forest division, officials said. The move comes a day after the death of a Madhyamik candidate at Maharajghat. The victim was trampled to death by a tusker while he was going to the examination centre to sit for the exams.

Ujjal Ghosh, APCCF, North Bengal, Forest department said, "We have alerted the villages to avoid the forest roads. With the help of the local administration, we have arranged transport services for the candidates to reach their destination and bring them back to their homes." "We have identified some sensitive areas and deployed forest guards. We have especially deployed "Airawat" a special vehicle in the high alert mode so that it can help people in emergency situations," he said.

Moumita Godara Basu, DM of Jalpaiguri district, said, "Following the incident, the administration has temporarily closed the pocket roads. More number of buses are plying to help the candidates to reach their examination centres. We have handed over a cheque of rupees five lakhs to the deceased family members within 24 hours of the incident." The forest department has engaged armed forest guards in and around the forest to protect the examinees from the threats of elephants. The department has also blocked the pocket roads in the forest area which is used by the villagers for their security.

The special vehicle is fitted with search and fog lights, hooters and others to ward off the elephants. Gopal Roy, Madhyamik candidate said, "We are too much worried after the incident took place in the forest area. We want proper security of the students so that they can smoothly participate in the board examination."

A compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the family members of the deceased by the administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023