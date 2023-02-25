West Bengal: Forest department's 'Airawat' to protect Madhyamik candidates from wild tuskers

A special vehicle named 'Airawat' has been deployed for the safety of the Madhyamik examinees at Jalpaiguri's Mantadari forest area under Baikinthupur forest division, officials said. The move comes a day after the death of a Madhyamik candidate at Maharajghat. The victim was trampled to death by a tusker while he was going to the examination centre to sit for the exams.

Ujjal Ghosh, APCCF, North Bengal, Forest department said, "We have alerted the villages to avoid the forest roads. With the help of the local administration, we have arranged transport services for the candidates to reach their destination and bring them back to their homes." "We have identified some sensitive areas and deployed forest guards. We have especially deployed "Airawat" a special vehicle in the high alert mode so that it can help people in emergency situations," he said.

Moumita Godara Basu, DM of Jalpaiguri district, said, "Following the incident, the administration has temporarily closed the pocket roads. More number of buses are plying to help the candidates to reach their examination centres. We have handed over a cheque of rupees five lakhs to the deceased family members within 24 hours of the incident." The forest department has engaged armed forest guards in and around the forest to protect the examinees from the threats of elephants. The department has also blocked the pocket roads in the forest area which is used by the villagers for their security.

The special vehicle is fitted with search and fog lights, hooters and others to ward off the elephants. Gopal Roy, Madhyamik candidate said, "We are too much worried after the incident took place in the forest area. We want proper security of the students so that they can smoothly participate in the board examination."

A compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the family members of the deceased by the administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)